‘Hallway is full of water’: Ceiling tiles collapse as roof leaks continue at Williamsville nursing home

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Soaking wet tiles have fallen from the ceiling at Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Nursing at Williamsville, confining residents to their rooms as parts of the building flooded Thursday night.

Video from an employee inside the facility shows the extent of the damage caused by weeks of water leaking through holes in the roof. A ceiling tile crashed to the hallway floor just a few feet in front of that same employee.

Another person, who reached out to 7 News anonymously, said their grandmother, who uses a wheelchair, has not been allowed to leave her room since the hallway flooded.

"She can't come out, because as you can see, the hallway is full of water. She's in a wheelchair. How is that safe?” they said. "If they're not fixing it by the weekend, I'm getting her out of there. I don't care if she's got to come back home with me, because it's not acceptable for me.”

This is a facility we have been following for weeks. Nearly a month ago, we were told rooms were being kept cold in an effort to prevent snow from melting and worsening already existing roof leaks. As of Thursday night, video shows those leaks are continuing.

WNY Complete Home Improvement Inc. was hired to repair the roof, and workers have been seen outside the building since at least February 12.

Friday, after watching the employee’s videos, Williamsville Mayor Christine Hunt sent village code enforcement to check on the contractor's progress.

"It appears that the company that is doing the work at this time is doing an insufficient job," Hunt said. "So that's something the facility and the owner of that facility are going to have to look at and see what decision they want to make. Do they want to bring in a different contractor? What do they want to do?"

I reached out to the roofing company, but I did not receive an official statement.

In the meantime, Hunt has reached out to state agencies in hopes of resolving the issues as soon as possible, but she warned that any further action could require state intervention.

"If [the facility] continues to be non-compliant [with code enforcement], then we really need the Department of Health to support us," Hunt said.

We have reached out to management at Comprehensive Rehab and Nursing at Williamsville several times over the past month and have yet to hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.