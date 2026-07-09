GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Grand Island is asking its neighbors to keep its community in mind if a proposed AI data center in the Town of Tonawanda moves forward.

The Grand Island Town Board approved a resolution on June 15, acknowledging that the Town of Tonawanda paused consideration of the proposed AI data center at the former Tonawanda Coke site. The resolution also states that, if it resumes, potential impacts on neighboring communities — including Grand Island — be carefully evaluated.

The proposed $2 billion, 500,000-square-foot AI data center would be built on the 140-acre former Tonawanda Coke property along River Road. The project has generated months of public debate over concerns about noise, energy consumption, environmental impacts and infrastructure demands.

The proposal is currently on hold as the Town of Tonawanda continues its review. Meanwhile, New York lawmakers have passed the Responsible Data Center Development Act, which would place a one-year pause on new state permits for large data centers requiring 20 megawatts of power while state agencies study their impacts on the electric grid and the environment. The bill is awaiting action from Governor Kathy Hochul.

Grand Island officials said their resolution is not meant to oppose the project or direct the Town of Tonawanda on how to proceed.

Grand Island Supervisor Peter Marston said the resolution is about ensuring neighboring communities have their voices heard. He noted that the former Tonawanda Coke facility affected Grand Island in the past and said the Niagara River does not prevent potential impacts such as sound or pollution from reaching the island.

WATCH: Grand Island weighs in on proposed neighboring data center project

Grand Island weighs in on proposed neighboring data center project

Councilman Jose Garcia echoed that message during last month's meeting.

"It's basically asking the Town of Tonawanda to consider its neighbors across the river if it decides to renew its interest in the data center," Garcia said. "Being that the water does transfer sound well, there is potential impact to our community as well as the surrounding communities."

While many have voiced concerns about the project, not everyone is opposed.

Tonawanda resident Don Hirschbeck, who lives a few miles from the proposed center, believes the development could bring jobs, strengthen the local tax base and help revitalize a long-industrial corridor.

"I think we probably need it. It's the future," Hirschbeck said.

The Grand Island resolution encourages continued communication and cooperation between the two municipalities should the proposed data center return for consideration.