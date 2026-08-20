GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grand Island residents are still waiting for answers after state and federal officials began conducting radiological testing on properties across the town.

The testing follows an aerial survey that identified several areas of interest across Western New York, including an area at Veterans Park.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have been conducting ground-level testing on select private properties and town-owned land on Grand Island.

Grand Island Town Supervisor Peter Marston says the town has given officials permission to test its property, but the town has not yet received official results.

“I wish I could say and do more, but all I can say is that we are more than willing to test any of our lands and try to lead by example,” Marston said.

Officials have stressed that an area being identified as a point of interest does not mean a radiation hazard has been found. The investigation is looking into whether historical materials, including fly ash or steel production slag, could be connected to some of the areas flagged by the aerial survey.

WATCH: Grand Island residents await results as radiation testing expands across WNY

Grand Island residents await results as radiation testing expands across WNY

Marston says the town has not been told what mitigation steps would be taken if elevated radiation were found.

“I think as far as any, if there was anything that tested positive, they had not discussed any mitigation type actions or anything like that yet. It just depends on what's what. You know, it's just too early,” Marston said.

The radiological testing is part of a broader effort across Western New York. State and federal officials have also been conducting limited testing in Niagara County, and earlier this week announced plans to expand testing into several Southtowns communities.

On Grand Island, Marston says residents will be notified once official results are available.

“We will get it out there as quickly as we can,” Marston said. “We’ll share everything we can as soon as we can.”

For now, residents are waiting for the state and EPA to complete the testing and provide the town with official results.