Grand Island has approval for its waterfront revitalization plan

GRAND ISLAND, NY (WKBW) — The Town of Grand Island has received state approval of the Grand Island Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan. It's described as a “framework” for the town to implement the community's vision to create a more vibrant, cleaner, and accessible waterfront along the Niagara River and streams.

The New York Department of State has established this program to work with communities across the state to revitalize waterfront areas.

With the state approval of the plan, the town is making a commitment to revitalize and protect waterfront resources, and this allows the town to seek state funding help.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley, who covers Northtown’s, checked out some spots along Grand Island that have already undergone improvements for your access.

“Grand Island being an island – it’s very unique that we have so little – I’ll call it public water access,” remarked Peter Marston, Grand Island Supervisor.

The Grand Island waterfront revitalization program includes more than 20 projects aimed to improve waterfront use and public access, and will focus on water quality, fish and habitats and recreational boating.

Supervisor Marston tells me this plan has been in the works for several years, with many volunteers who spent hundreds of hours reviewing the island's waterfront.

“This also gives us the opportunity to kind of come in from the river a little bit and follow some of our creeks back to make sure they're cleared and keep appropriately draining,” Marston explained.

Fisherman’s Landing along East River Road in the town is part of this waterfront revitalization plan and has been upgraded.

“They basically re-purposed an old sewer area and made that into a really nice public spot,” Marston noted.

The Department of State awarded more than $267,000 to Grand Island to speed up this waterfront improvement project here at Fisherman's Landing.

And there’s more, several miles away from the waterfront, near a residential area, there is the Scenic Woods-Bicentennial Park. $120,000 was provided to revitalize Sturbridge Lane at the start of the walking paths. The plan is to redevelop the pathways so they take you to the East River Road, connecting you back to the waterfront.

"We'd love to be able to walk all the way to East River Road,” Lee Allen, Grand Island resident.

Allen’s home is right next door to Scenic Woods, where walking trails begin.

“We are walking on these trails all the time,” Allen noted. “So, what has your experience been with this park in your backyard? “Oh, we love it. They put these huge trees between the parking lot and our house, so we're not bothered by the headlights of anything like that at night,” replied Allen. “It's wonderful having this park in our backyard.”

The town supervisor tells me there is no timeline for completion, but now that they have these plans approved, they can begin to apply for grant dollars.

