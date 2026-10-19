BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Williamsville pastor and community soccer coach will spend eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving two minors.

John Camardo III was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to four years in prison for rape in the second degree and four years for course of sexual conduct against a child. The sentences will be served consecutively, for a total of eight years.

Camardo will also serve 10 years of post-release supervision and must register as a sex offender upon release.

Victims describe lasting impact

During the sentencing hearing, two victims addressed the court about the emotional and psychological effects of the abuse.

One victim told the court, “I'm only 11. He took my innocence.”

Another described the lasting pain she expects to carry.

“I will carry this pain with me the rest of my life, and as I get older, I only hope I can heal,” she told the court.

The victims described struggles including anxiety, panic attacks, difficulty sleeping and the challenges of coping with the trauma.

Judge addresses negotiated plea deal

Judge Deborah A. Haendiges said the negotiated plea agreement capped the prison sentence at eight years. She also said the sentence did not reflect the full extent of the harm caused.

“Mr. Camardo, you inflicted irreparable, lifelong harm,” Haendiges told him.

WATCH: Former Williamsville pastor, soccer coach sentenced to 8 years for sex crimes involving minors

Former Williamsville pastor, soccer coach sentenced to 8 years for sex crimes involving minors

“You betrayed your community. You betrayed your responsibilities and leadership. You betrayed your belief system, and most importantly, you betrayed your family,” Haendiges said.

Camardo apologized in court, saying he took full responsibility for his actions and was praying for healing.

Additional court orders

In addition to the prison sentence and post-release supervision, Camardo was ordered to register as a sex offender upon release. The court also imposed financial fees and ordered protections for the victims and their family to remain in place through July 2054.

Camardo is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

The case involved guilty pleas to two felony counts: rape in the second degree and course of sexual conduct against a child.

