CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Catholic church in the City of Tonawanda has been given new life as the Matthew 25 Center, a community center providing food, clothing, and health care items to those in need.

“The 25th chapter of Matthew's gospel reminds us that we have to clothe the naked, feed the hungry, take care of the sick,” said Father Michael LaMarca, pastor, Roman Catholic Community of the Tonawandas.

WKBW Matthew 25 Center in former St. Francis Assisi Church.

The center operates out of a building that was once an active parish, St. Francis of Assisi, closed and merged as part of the Buffalo Diocese Road to Renewal.

Father LaMarca tells me the transformation reflects the mission of the broader faith community.

WKBW Father Michael LaMarca, pastor, Roman Catholic Community of the Tonawandas.

"The Matthew 25 Center is a pillar of who we are in our family of parishes and who we want to be in the church," LaMarca said.

LaMarca acknowledged the difficulty of closing a church while pointing to the center as proof of what can follow.

"The renewal has been — it's been a challenge. No one ever wants to close a church. No one wants — you know — it's a very difficult process. But this center and what happens here shows you what is possible and what we're supposed to be," LaMarca said.

Kathy Waite, the director of medical equipment at the center, said the building once served as her own parish.

"This was actually my church when it closed, and it was a little hard for me. But I love that my church continues to help people," Waite said.

WATCH: Former Tonawanda church becomes community mission for those in need

Former Tonawanda church becomes community mission for those in need

In addition to the food pantry and clothing closets, the center provides health care items for people who cannot afford them. Waite said the need spans all ages.

"It's not only the people who are — like the elderly — it's all ages. Sometimes children need items, and families cannot afford it, so we're happy to be able to connect whenever we can," Waite said. "Wheelchairs, transport chairs, shower chairs, transfer benches, bed rails – physical and occupational therapists come here daily, getting items for their patients that are homebound and cannot get out and can't afford these items. but they won't get better without them."

Matthew 25 Director Emily Ruh tells me the center is now reaching more people than ever before.

"We're really able to serve a lot of people — a lot more people than we did before," Ruh said.

Ruh, who works at the center full-time, said she sees her role as both a job and a calling.

WKBW Volunteers busy inside the Matthew 25 Center.

“This is how I serve God Himself," said Ruh. "I'm really grateful to be a young person in the church right now. I think we're seeing a lot of great things, almost like a revival."

The center draws a steady stream of volunteers. Mark DiFulvio has been volunteering at Matthew 25 for the last four months and said his own experiences drive his commitment.

"I love to give back to the community. I love to help people," DiFulvio said.

DiFulvio tells he understands firsthand what the center's visitors may be going through after his own struggle with homelessness.

"I know what it's like to struggle. I know what people who are going through that are going through — because I've struggled with homelessness, and it's hard. It's very hard to admit you need help," DiFulvio said.

The center serves specific zip codes, but volunteers said they will never turn anyone away.

WKBW Food items provided.

“For the food pantry – if they're out of our service area, we might refer them to a pantry that's a little bit closer, just to make it easier. but that first visit, we will always serve them,” Ruh said.

And while those in need are being served, the remain surrounding by the visual aspects of the Roman Catholic church that remain – from stained glass windows to a crucifix.

WKBW Inside Matthew 25 Center.

“We're doing what Jesus wanted us to do, and I feel like Jesus is still here watching us," Waite said while pointing to a cross.

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