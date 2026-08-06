TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nearly two years after the sudden closure of the Sumitomo Rubber manufacturing plant in the Town of Tonawanda, the property's new owners have announced the first manufacturer planning to move into the site.

Hwa Fong Industrial Park announced Thursday that HOTA Industrial Manufacturing is establishing production operations at the former Sumitomo property on River Road.

According to Hwa Fong, HOTA is a global manufacturer of precision transmission systems used in e-mobility applications, robotics and vehicles. The company plans to support U.S. customers from its Tonawanda facility, creating up to 50 local manufacturing jobs.

The announcement marks the first confirmed manufacturing tenant since Sumitomo shut down operations in November 2024, resulting in more than 1,500 jobs lost and ending more than a century of tire manufacturing at the site.

WATCH: Former Sumitomo site announces first manufacturing tenant since plant closure

Former Sumitomo site announces first manufacturing tenant since plant closure

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor John Flynn called the announcement an important milestone for the community.

"While 50 jobs cannot replace the thousands that were lost, securing the first tenant makes the property more attractive to future employers," Flynn said, adding that he believes the announcement is a significant step toward the site's long-term redevelopment.

Peter Ahrens, executive director of the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance, said the project is another sign of strength for Western New York's manufacturing sector.

He said the property's nearly two million square feet of space, transportation access and existing infrastructure make it an attractive location for advanced manufacturers.

Ahrens added that creating 50 skilled manufacturing jobs will benefit local families and the regional economy while helping build momentum for future investment.

Hwa Fong Industrial Park said additional announcements are expected in the coming months as the redevelopment continues.