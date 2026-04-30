TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York native is using his life story to inspire the next generation—this time, not in the wrestling ring, but in the classroom.

Marc Mero, a former professional wrestler known for his time in the WWE, visited St. Christopher's School in Tonawanda Thursday to talk with middle school students about choices and their potential impact.

Mero shared his journey from growing up in a single-parent household in Buffalo to achieving fame. But, after reaching the height of his career, Mero said poor decisions led him down a difficult path.

"It's all about choices," Mero said. "I share where good choices took me and where those bad choices took me, and becoming rich and famous and losing it all."

Now, through his nonprofit organization, Champion of Choices, Mero travels throughout the country, speaking to young people about decision-making, resilience and personal responsibility.

During his presentation, he also opened up about some of his lowest moments, including struggles with mental health, something he believes many students today can relate to.

"It came to a point where I didn't want to be here anymore," he said. "I think a lot of students can relate to that because of depression, anxiety and so many things."

WATCH: Former professional wrestler and Buffalo native, Marc Mero, inspires students to make better choices

Former professional wrestler and Buffalo native, Marc Mero, inspires students to make better choices

School leaders believe bringing in speakers gives students real-world perspectives beyond the classroom.

Fr. Michael Lamarca, pastor of the Roman Catholic Community of the Tonawandas, said his message resonated deeply.

"The biggest takeaway for students is to keep persevering, to keep pushing through when you face adversity and always make the right choices," Lamarca said.

For Mero, this work is more than a speaking tour, it's a purpose. After turning his life around, he said his goal is to help others avoid the same mistakes and realize their potential.

"We're defined by the choices we make, and the choices we make today can affect us and our families the rest of our lives," Mero said.

And his message to students: no matter what challenges they face, they have the power to choose a different path.