TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A decades-long vision to transform a former industrial dumping ground into a public waterfront destination is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Town of Tonawanda is moving forward with plans to redevelop the 55-acre Cherry Farm property along River Road into a riverfront park featuring walking and biking trails, picnic areas, boat launches and other recreational amenities.

Last week, the Town Board approved a letter of intent with National Grid outlining a proposed lease agreement for the property. Under the tentative plan, the town would lease the site from the utility for $25,000 a year over 10 years. The board also voted to apply for up to $1 million through New York's Environmental Protection Fund Local Waterfront Revitalization Program to help fund improvements.

Town Supervisor John Flynn said the site's history makes safety the town's top priority.

"My first and foremost concern is making sure it's safe," Flynn said.

The Cherry Farm property was once used as an industrial dumping ground for steel manufacturing byproducts and other industrial waste. Cleanup efforts that began in the 1990s included installing a protective cap over the site to contain contamination.

Because of that cap, Flynn said future development will be limited to surface-level amenities.

WATCH: Former industrial dump site could become Tonawanda's newest riverfront park

Former industrial dump site could become Tonawanda's newest riverfront park

"So whatever we do there has got to be on the surface," Flynn said, explaining that plans could include bike paths, jogging trails, food trucks and outdoor concerts, but not buildings or residential development.

Residents like Tomas Cino say expanding public access to the Niagara River would be a welcome addition to the community.

"I think the more that it happens, and the more development that happens with it, you're going to get a bigger draw of people, and that's wonderful for the people. It's wonderful for the area," Cino said.

In a statement to 7 News, National Grid said it has been working with the town on the project.

"National Grid has been collaborating with Supervisor Flynn and his staff about how to accommodate the town's request for its residents to potentially use the Cherry Farm site for limited, passive recreational use. We look forward to continuing our work with Supervisor Flynn to arrive at an agreement that works for the town, its residents, and National Grid."Before construction begins, Flynn said the town wants to complete one more environmental review and finalize an agreement with National Grid regarding long-term liability for the property.

If those steps move forward as planned, town leaders hope work can begin next year, allowing residents to start enjoying the new waterfront park as early as next summer.