AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Five new stores are preparing to open Thursday at Station 12 in Amherst, marking another milestone for a development years in the making.

The new businesses include Warby Parker, Evereve, Just Salad, The North Face and ALO.

The open-air shopping and lifestyle center sits at 3097 Sheridan Drive on the former Northtown Plaza site. With Whole Foods and At Home already part of the development, Thursday's openings mark the beginning of another wave of retail activity at the property.

Amherst Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin says the progress is exciting for a community that has waited years to see several major projects come to fruition.

He says developments like Station Twelve and the recent Costco opening bring more shopping options to residents while generating additional sales and property tax revenue for the town.

WATCH: Five new stores set to open Thursday at Station Twelve in Amherst

Five new stores set to open Thursday at Station Twelve in Amherst

Lavin also says increased competition gives consumers more choices when deciding where to shop and what brands fit their budgets.

The Amherst Chamber of Commerce sees the development as an opportunity to strengthen the region's economy and attract more visitors and businesses.

A.J. Baynes, president and CEO of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, says the new stores represent the future of retail shopping and could help create additional employment opportunities.

More businesses are expected to open at Station Twelve throughout the holiday shopping season and into 2027 as construction and development continue.

