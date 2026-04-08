AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — After nearly a decade in the making, Station 12 reached a major construction milestone Wednesday as crews lifted and placed the final structural beam atop its newest buildings.

The "topping off" ceremony marks a significant step forward for the long-anticipated development in Amherst, which is expected to become the Buffalo region’s first upscale open-air shopping destination.

Originally launched in 2015 after developers acquired the former Northtown Plaza site, the project broke ground in 2019 with plans for a quick turnaround. But construction stalled for years during the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying progress and pushing back its expected opening.

Now, developers say the project is firmly back on track.

WATCH: Final beam placed at Station 12, marking major milestone in Amherst development

Final beam placed at Station 12, marking major milestone in Amherst development

"This is a major milestone in construction and signifies one big step toward completion," said David Sturgeon, Vice President of Development with WS Development. "Ultimately, the goal is getting tenants open and bringing activation to the area."

When complete, Station 12 is expected to feature between 55 and 60 tenants, including a mix of retail, dining, and office space. Developers say several businesses are already confirmed, with more announcements expected in the coming months.

Brian Sciera, Senior Vice President of Leasing at WS Development, said confidence in the project remains high despite past delays.

"Couldn’t be more confident in this type of project," Sciera said. "Open-air, fresh, with green space to connect with the community it serves on a daily basis."

Town officials also see the development as a long-awaited boost for the area.

"We’re excited for the businesses," said Amherst Town Councilman Mike Szukala. "We’re just excited that this project is finally reaching completion."

Developers say the first phase of the project—known as the "horseshoe"—could begin opening as early as mid-October, with additional tenants rolling out through the end of the year and into the spring. A final building is expected to be completed by spring or summer of 2027.

Once finished, Station 12 is expected to reshape the local retail landscape, offering a new destination for shopping, dining, and community gathering in the Northtowns.

