February Break Fun: Cornerstone Arena hosts Cheap Skate and Ice Bumper Cars

Cornerstone CFCU Arena
Posted at 4:41 AM, Feb 19, 2024
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's time for February Break! With the week off of school, you may be looking for different things to do with your family. Well if you need ideas, 7 News has got you covered. Our first stop for fun is Cornerstone Arena in Lockport for Cheap Skate and Ice Bumper Cars.

Monday-Friday from 12PM-2:45PM, you can hit the ice with your family for open skate and ice bumper cars. Listed below is the time and price for each activity.

ICE SKATING: Monday-Friday / 12PM-1PM

  • Admission: $6
  • Skate Rental: $5
  • Family of 4: $35 (includes skates)

ICE BUMPER CARS: Monday-Friday / 1:15PM-2:45PM

  • 15 minute sessions
  • Admission: $7

On top of the day-side activities, Cornerstone will be hosting a Friday Night Ice Jam with a laser light show and a Saturday public skate session.
FRIDAY NIGHT ICE JAM: 8PM-9:30PM

  • Admission: $11
  • Skate rental: $5

SATURDAY PUBLIC SKATE: 1PM-2PM / 2PM-3PM

  • Admission: $8
  • Skate rental: $5
  • Family of 4: $45 (includes skates)
