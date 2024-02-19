February Break Fun: Cornerstone Arena hosts Cheap Skate and Ice Bumper Cars

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's time for February Break! With the week off of school, you may be looking for different things to do with your family. Well if you need ideas, 7 News has got you covered. Our first stop for fun is Cornerstone Arena in Lockport for Cheap Skate and Ice Bumper Cars.

Monday-Friday from 12PM-2:45PM, you can hit the ice with your family for open skate and ice bumper cars. Listed below is the time and price for each activity.

ICE SKATING: Monday-Friday / 12PM-1PM



Admission: $6

Skate Rental: $5

Family of 4: $35 (includes skates)

ICE BUMPER CARS: Monday-Friday / 1:15PM-2:45PM



15 minute sessions

Admission: $7

On top of the day-side activities, Cornerstone will be hosting a Friday Night Ice Jam with a laser light show and a Saturday public skate session.

FRIDAY NIGHT ICE JAM: 8PM-9:30PM



Admission: $11

Skate rental: $5

SATURDAY PUBLIC SKATE: 1PM-2PM / 2PM-3PM

