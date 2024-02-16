Fun February break spots for the family

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many children will be off from school next week for February Break, and in Western New York there's plenty of fun activities for the whole family!

7 News' Michael Schwartz checked out some spots:

Aquarium of Niagara: 716 Days are back!From February 17-23 guests will receive $7.16 off general admission

Buffalo History Museum: The museum is hosting Presidential Palooza from February 21-23. It includes crafts, tours and a scavenger hunt involving Grover Cleveland's wedding cake!

Buffalo Zoo: Guests will receive $5 off admission for Polar Bear Days from February 19-23.

Explore & More: Family Fun Day at the museum will be held on February 18 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Then from February 19 - 23 the museum will be open,while hosting an invention camp.

Get Air Trampoline Park: The exhilarating indoor park has locations in Tonawanda and Cheektowaga