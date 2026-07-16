Experts share tips to protect your car and home from wildfire smoke

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The smoky skies hanging over Western New York are doing more than reducing visibility and prompting air quality alerts. As the region enters a second day of hazy conditions from wildfire smoke drifting in, experts say the fine particles in the air can also affect vehicles and homes.

Health officials urge residents to limit time outdoors, especially those with asthma, heart disease, lung conditions, older adults and young children. But even when you're indoors, smoke particles can still find their way into your car and home.

Your vehicle

AAA Western and Central New York says an easy way to reduce smoke exposure is by using your vehicle's air conditioning in recirculate mode. This setting keeps outside air from entering the cabin, helping reduce the amount of smoky air circulating inside the vehicle.

Drivers are also urged to be cautious if they notice a layer of ash or soot on their cars.

While they may look harmless, the particles can scratch your vehicle's paint if they're wiped away without rinsing the surface with water first. AAA recommends rinsing the vehicle before washing it in car wash soap and avoiding dry wiping the ash from the paint.

Your home

Domenic Cortese, president of Cortese Construction Services, says the fine particles floating through the air can make their way inside homes.

He recommends homeowners inspect air purifier filters, furnace filters and removable filters in window air conditioning units, as those systems may be working harder to trap smoke particles during prolonged smoky conditions.

Residents may also notice soot on exterior surfaces such as vinyl siding.

Even after skies clear, Cortese says smoky odors could linger indoors if filters are saturated with particles from the wildfire smoke.

What to do after the smoke clears?

Once air quality improves, experts recommend checking and replacing air filters in your vehicle and your home if needed. Doing so can help improve indoor air quality and eliminate lingering smoke odors.

For drivers, replacing a clogged cabin air filter may also help restore airflow and reduce smoky smells inside the vehicle.

With wildfire smoke expected to remain a concern, experts say taking a few preventative steps now can help protect your health, your home and your vehicle.

WATCH: Experts share tips to protect your car and home from wildfire smoke