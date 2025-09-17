'Everything is local, organic, or European': Local market and café 'Filled With Love' expands to Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beloved local gem is growing, and it’s doing so with heart, heritage, and a whole lot of love.

Filled with Love Buffalo, a European market and café founded by Ukrainian refugee Karina Krantz, has officially expanded and relocated to a brand-new space on 962 Maple Road in Williamsville.

What started as a small market in Pendleton just a year ago is now growing into a full-scale destination for cultural cuisine, local goods, and community connection.

WATCH: 7 News' Taylor Epps spoke to Krantz when she opened the market in Pendleton. You can watch our previous story below.

'You name it and it's here': European market opens in Pendleton with mission to give back

“Filled with Love Buffalo came about from me being a Ukrainian refugee and wanting different food options and alternatives here in Buffalo,” said Krantz, who came to the U.S. in the 1990s during the first wave of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

At the heart of her business is a desire to preserve her culture and share it. The new Williamsville location blends European charm with modern American convenience: half specialty grocery market, half cozy café.

wkbw

“Everything we have here is either local, organic, or European," Krantz said.

In the café section, the scent of freshly brewed espresso mingles with warm pastries, many sourced directly from Europe.

wkbw

“I grew up on this food," Krantz said. "I wanted to bring it here with a European-meets-American flavor."

WATCH: Local market and café 'Filled With Love' expands to Williamsville

Local market and café 'Filled With Love' expands to Williamsville

Despite her growing success, Krantz said running an international-style market isn’t without its challenges, particularly with rising tariffs and import costs.

“I try to be as good with pricing as I possibly can,” she said. “I understand the struggles of grocery shopping and trying to find healthier alternatives that won’t break the bank.”

Even as distributors raise prices, she said she remains committed to offering fair and accessible options.

But Filled with Love is about more than just food; it’s also about giving back.

“Customers get the chance to round up their purchases or donate,” Krantz shared. “All proceeds go to the International Institute of Buffalo, ” — a local nonprofit that supports refugees and immigrants.

Since reopening in Williamsville, Krantz said the community response has been overwhelming in the best way.

“Honestly, I want to cry,” she said. “It’s been nothing but great feedback. People from different cultures come in and make this place their go-to, whether it’s for smoothies, coffee, a meal, or just picking up something pretty to take home.”

For more information about the store, visit here.