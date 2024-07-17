'You name it and it's here': New European market opens in Pendleton with a mission to give back

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WKBW) — European, organic, local — those are the core values at Filled with Love, a new European market in Pendleton.

"We have items from Turkey, Georgia, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, you name it and it's here," said Karina Krantz, owner.

From fresh baked bread to pierogi, to fresh meals and European candy.

Watch below as Krantz takes us on a tour: Filled with Love Tour

When you check out you have a chance to round up or donate to the International Institute of Buffalo, the organization that gave Krantz her start.

She was born in Ukraine and moved to Buffalo in the 1990s during the first refugee crisis.

"The organization that assisted us to get us back on our feet, I'm talking from public assistance, food stamps, housing, was the International Institute of Buffalo," said Krantz.

Karina Krantz Childhood photos of Krantz with her family



She interned with them in college, and helped raise more than $50,000 when the Ukrainian-Russian war began.

Now every day, she's able to give back to them and the thousands of refugees they serve.

"It's so hard not to cry about it. It has really come full circle, from where I started to where I am and It's been such a journey and I think they help so many people that I want to help them continue helping others," said Krantz.

Taylor Epps A look inside the Filled with Love Buffalo market



They opened in July and have seen a great response.

"I do my best to try to support these businesses so as soon as I see them open, I try my best to go to them," said August. "I live in North Tonawanda, so I try to go to the local boutiques there, the farmer's market, but I think these are so important."

They're open Tuesday and Wednesday 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

They also deliver. Bringing their products to the Northtowns on Mondays and to the Southtowns on Wednesdays. To order, just head to their website here.