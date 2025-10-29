'Everything is free': Eggertsville plant store to host second "Buy Nothing Fair" to help the community

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — For the second time since August, both the owner and manager of Life is Succulent, a local plant store on Eggert Road near Main Street in Eggertsville, are preparing for a big "Buy Nothing" fair next weekend to help the community in need.

"Everything is free," declared Jake Boenning, the store's manager.

WKBW Jake Boenning, the store's manager.

The upcoming event comes as organizers expect increased demand for assistance in the community.

"I think that we'll see a lot more need, and I'm hoping that the donations will match," remarked Kristin Metzen, the store's owner.

WKBW Kristin Metzen, the store's owner.

Boenning explained the motivation behind hosting another fair so soon after their first event.

"It just seems like times are getting tougher, and we, you know, everybody wants to be here for each other," Boenning noted. "And everybody is just trying to get by."

The fair addresses basic needs that many community members are struggling to meet.

WKBW Dropping off items for Buy Nothing Fair.

"When you look and you just see, you know, what people are out there asking for, a lot of times it's just like coffee filters or just, you know, basic things that people need," Metzen reflected.

The first Buy Nothing fair in August drew an overwhelming response from the community.

WKBW The first Buy Nothing fair was held in August.

"We were floored at how many people came. I would say there were, within the first 10 minutes, hundreds of people in the tent," Metzen replied.

Donations are already pouring in from the generous community. Items include cushions for outdoor sets, bedding material, towels, kitchen dishes, pots and pans, and other household necessities. Many items are reasonably new, with some still in plastic packaging.

WKBW Donated items pouring in.

"High-quality products that are new or lightly used, literally anything except for large furniture," Boenning explained.

The fair will also accept non-perishable food items that will be donated to local shelters and area food pantries. This addition comes as thousands in the community could potentially lose their SNAP benefits.

WKBW Sorting through items.

All items at the fair will be free for people to take. You can drop off items at the plant shop at 1249 Eggert Road.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.