'Everyone belongs here': Visually impaired student teaching her classmates braille

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week at Hoover Middle School, one student has become the teacher.

Madison McCombs is helping her classmates understand what it's like to have different abilities.

"So I helped every one of my classmates braille their name," said McCombs, a 6th grader in the Ken-Ton School District.

She has limited vision in one eye and no sight in the other, so she uses braille, technology and other tactile methods to learn each day.

This week, the lesson is all about braille and her classmates are learning to live in her world.