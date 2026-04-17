AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Leaders in Erie County are rolling out a major $50 million plan to repair and rebuild roads and bridges throughout the region in 2026.

The funding builds on more than $250 million invested between 2020 and 2025, with officials emphasizing a need to keep up with aging infrastructure and the toll of Western New York winters.

One of the most notable projects is happening in Amherst, where a stretch of Maple Road is set for reconstruction. The roadway is a major route for residents commuting to downtown Buffalo and the University at Buffalo.

"Maple and Sheridan are our main arterials in and out of Amherst," said Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin. "People live here and work downtown or are heading to UB—these are some of our biggest travel corridors."

Erie County Commissioner of Public Works Bill Geary says the Maple Road project will expand beyond its original scope. The county will invest $3 million for Phase II of the Maple Road project, covering 1.5 miles from North Forest to the bridge over the I-290 and including the bridge spanning Ellicott Creek.

The project is another example of how the county is tackling widespread road damage caused by heavy traffic and repeated freeze-thaw cycles.

WATCH: Erie County unveils $50M plan to repair roads and bridges in 2026

Erie County unveils $50M plan to repair roads and bridges in 2026

For Amherst resident Charlie Pisano, the construction will likely impact his daily routine—but he says it's a necessary tradeoff.

"Pretty much every day I'm on Maple," Pisano said. "It's going to cause some delays and backup, but I think it needs the construction and the repair."

County officials say drivers should expect lane reductions during construction, but no full road closures are planned.

Beyond Amherst, the county's 2026 plan includes multiple road and bridge projects, as well as federally funded improvements to four bridges through the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Each year, Erie County typically works on about 100 miles of roadway, using a mix of strategies including mill and overlay projects, reconstructions and oil and chip treatments in more rural areas.

Despite rising costs and ongoing infrastructure demands, leaders say the goal remains the same: safer, longer-lasting roads for residents.