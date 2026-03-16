TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul visited a Sunoco gas station in the Town of Tonawanda on Monday to address surging gas prices that have jumped 16 cents in Western New York in just one week and nearly 50 cents over the past month.

Hochul blamed the president's war in Iran and the federal government for the rising costs, saying local governments, businesses and working people are being forced to pay more to fuel up.

WKBW Governor Hochul appears at a SUNCO Gas Station in the Town of Tonawanda.

"Energy prices are too damn high. Utility costs are too damn high," Hochul said.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran's military has been a key driver of rising oil prices, though prices typically climb this time of year as demand increases.

Hochul said the burden of rising costs is falling on everyday people, not the wealthy or powerful.

"And guess what? Where's that chaos? It's not the billionaires who are getting hurt, not the oil executives, not the politicians in Washington. It's the working mom in Tonawanda," Hochul said. "The costs are head-spinning and untenable."

WKBW Gas prices.

I asked the Governor whether she would consider dropping the state gas tax if prices reach $4 per gallon. Hochul said a tax cut may not deliver relief to consumers.

"I would say this we've done it before and what happens...is...the companies increase their costs by the same amount...so the consumer only sees it continue to go up....that's the reality...of what happens...last time when we did this," Hochul said.

Hochul also pointed to the federal gas tax, noting it accounts for nearly 20 cents per gallon, and called on Washington to act.

WATCH: 'Energy prices are too damn high': Governor Hochul speaks out against soaring gas prices

'Energy prices are too damn high': Governor Hochul speaks out against soaring gas prices

"But also...this is a problem created by the federal gov't if the federal gov't wants to give some relief...almost 20 cents per gallon...of gas is a federal tax as well...so we need them to give relief...and also help us out here...they created this...you need to solve it," Hochul said.

Christine Hausrath, who owns Hausrath's Landscape in Amherst and Bison Turf Equipment, appeared alongside the governor. Hausrath said high fuel prices are hurting her bottom line as she fuels a large fleet of vehicles.

"Crazy because we do a lot of street work,” Hausrath said.

Hausrath said long-term contracts make it difficult to pass rising fuel costs on to customers.

"We're on the hook for three to five years...with contracts we can't very well go to our customer and say...we have to raise our price because fuel is going up....they don't want to hear it...so we have to take the hit," Hausrath said.

“What is your message to change this?” Buckley asked. “I think that we really have to gather together and see where the weakest links are and try to work on those together – businesses as well as government,” Hausrath said.

WKBW Large vehicles at Hausrath's Landscape in Amherst and Bison Turf Equipment.

The rising pump prices come as utility bills are also climbing. Hochul has unveiled a ratepayer protection plan to hold energy companies accountable. She is also calling on the state legislature to revise the state's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, known as the CLCA, before the budget deadline.

“Right now, we have a judge's order. A judge is telling us that we have to comply with this, even though we're not ready for it," Hochul said. "It we do that, I can tell you sure as I’m standing here, our costs will go up dramatically," Hochul said. "I think we need a longer runway."

The governor told reporters she is expected to announce state changes for the CLCA this week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

