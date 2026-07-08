CLARNECE, N.Y. (WKBW) — For nearly 40 years, the wooden playground at Harris Hill Elementary School has been a place where generations of Clarence children climbed, explored and created lasting memories. Now, demolition of the beloved structure is underway, marking the end of a landmark that has been part of the community since 1989.

The playground was designed by renowned playground architect Robert Leathers and built with the help of hundreds of volunteers after parents raised nearly $47,000 to bring the project to life. Although it was originally expected to last about 20 years, the playground served students and families for nearly 40 years.

"It served this community and that school system for a very long time," said Clarence Town Supervisor Patrick Casilio, who was among the volunteers who helped build the playground decades ago.

Casilio said the playground outlasted its expected lifespan because it was built on solid rock, helping protect the wooden structure from deterioration.

For incoming fourth graders Fiona Lauer and Ellie Ward, the demolition is bittersweet.

WATCH: Demolition begins on beloved Harris Hill wooden playground

Demolition begins on beloved Harris Hill wooden playground

Lauer said some of her favorite memories were playing in the playground's tunnels and on the monkey bars. The playground also holds special meaning for her family because her grandfather helped build it.

"It looks like a different place, different place now," Lauer said after seeing the site following demolition.

Ward remembers the playground for a different reason.

"I remember I would always like, climb on it and get a lot of splinters," she laughed.

Still, she said she'll miss playing on the monkey bars and admitted the empty space now "looks weird."

The Clarence Central School District approved construction of a replacement playground as part of its 2024 capital project. District officials say the new playground was designed with input from school leaders and community members and will feature modern equipment that meets current safety and accessibility standards.

Casilio said changes in state regulations, along with the cost of maintaining the aging wooden structure, made replacing the playground the best long-term option.

Construction on the new playground is expected to begin in the coming weeks, giving future Harris Hill students a new place to play while continuing the legacy of a playground that brought generations of families together.

