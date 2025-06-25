TOWN OF AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The results are in. Dan Gagliardo will be the Republican on the ticket in November, running for Amherst Town Supervisor.

"It was a good day. I'm glad that we won, the people showed what they want changed, and I'm gonna give it to them," said Gagliardo.

The restaurant owner will face Deputy Supervisor Shawn Lavin in November after defeating his opponent, Dennis Hoban, by 14 percentage points.

We caught up with both candidates earlier this month, who shared their priorities for the town, if elected.

WATCH: Republican Candidate Dan Gagliardo shares how he plans to win in November.

Dan Gagliardo wins Amherst Town Supervisor Republican primary

I asked Gagliardo how he feels about his chances this fall.

"We're gonna win because we're gonna bring everybody under our umbrella. Our new color is purple, which means everybody's included, Democrats, Republicans, conservatives, everybody," said Gagliardo.

He and his team celebrated their win at the Republican Headquarters on Maple Road.

Taylor Epps Gagliardo's team celebrating the win

"16,000 homes, that's how many homes I'm gonna go to this campaign. I'm gonna start walking right after this," said Gagliardo.

He has focused his campaign on five things: fiscal responsibility, transparency, public safety, and essential services.