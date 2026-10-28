AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — After months of anticipation, Costco officially opened its doors in Amherst, bringing crowds of excited shoppers to Western New York's first warehouse location.

Some customers arrived early to make sure they were among the first inside, with Reese and Roberto saying they were ready for the opening well before the doors opened.

"We stood in line at like 6 a.m. So yeah, we're ready to go," they said.

Inside, shoppers explored the warehouse's wide selection of groceries, household essentials, name-brand merchandise and more. Buffalo-themed finds, including Bills and Sabres gear and sponge candy, also brought a local touch to the shopping experience.

WATCH: Costco opens its first Western New York warehouse in Amherst

Costco opens its first Western New York warehouse in Amherst

For some customers, the opening was their first time visiting Costco.

Iesha Honeycutt said she previously shopped at Sam's Club but was excited to see what Costco had to offer.

“I'm excited. This is my first time at Costco's period. So I was a Sam's girly, but I heard so many good things about Costco,” Honeycutt said.

She added that some of the prices and name-brand items caught her attention.

Olivia Cole was among the shoppers finding deals during her first visit. She said she purchased a North Face jacket for $160, which she said typically retails for around $250.

The food court was another draw, with shoppers eager to try Costco favorites, including its well-known hot dogs.

For Reese and Roberto, the food was one of the biggest reasons they were excited about the new store.

“We're here for the dogs. We're here for definitely the food,” they said.

Costco's Amherst warehouse is located on Ridge Lea Road.

For store hours and membership information, visit Costco's official website.

