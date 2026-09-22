Clarence supervisor says he would oppose data center development as residents weigh in

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — As communities across Western New York continue to debate large data center projects, the Town of Clarence is entering the conversation — even though no project has been proposed there.

Clarence Town Supervisor Patrick Casilio has publicly said he would oppose a data center development if one were proposed in the town.

The comments come as data centers have become a growing topic of discussion across Western New York, with residents and local leaders raising questions about their potential impact on electricity demand, water use, noise and surrounding neighborhoods.

For Clarence resident Hope Fagant, the issue is about preserving the community she has called home for nine years.

"I don't want to see big, huge buildings," Fagant said. "You know where green trees and grass and everything else is — no. Keep us as much natural as possible. We don't need the data centers."

Fagant said she moved to Clarence from Lancaster and appreciates the town for its combination of suburban convenience and open, natural areas. She worries large-scale development could mean losing green space and displacing wildlife.

“The land belongs to the animals. You know, it's their home, and then we're forcing them out of their home into where we are," Fagant said.

She also raised concerns about noise, water and electricity use and what development could mean for the community her grandchildren inherit.

Other residents say the issue is more nuanced.

Clarence resident and realtor Deloar Kahn said technology development can benefit a community, but any future project would need to be carefully planned with residents involved in the process.

“When the data center comes, any technology development is good actually for infrastructure, but we have to think about the residents' point of view,” Kahn said.

Kahn said location would be especially important. He believes a facility near residential neighborhoods could raise concerns about traffic, noise, light pollution and potentially property values, while an appropriately located project could have a different impact.

“Data center is important for any locations, but it has to be properly planned and discussed with all the residents over here and get their opinion,” Kahn said.

WATCH: Clarence supervisor says he would oppose data center development as residents weigh in

Clarence supervisor says he would oppose data center development as residents weigh in

The discussion comes amid increased scrutiny of large data center development across New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a one-year pause on certain state approvals for new large-scale data centers while the state evaluates their potential effects on the electric grid and New York's climate goals.

For now, the debate in Clarence remains hypothetical. No data center proposal has been submitted to the town, and no formal action to block a project has been approved by the Town Board.

But residents like Fagant say they welcome the conversation happening before a developer comes forward.

For her, the question is ultimately about what Clarence should look like years from now.

“Keep us as much natural as possible,” she said.

