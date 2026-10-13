CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — For Gabe Gerbetz, soccer has always been about more than what happens on the field.

The Clarence High School senior has spent the past eight years playing the sport, developing his skills and building friendships along the way.

"I just like playing like a team sport. Like it's nice, just like making friends and like having teammates," Gerbetz said.

His teammate and friend, Noah Weber, says Gerbetz stands out for his speed, ability to take on defenders and humble attitude.

"I definitely do think he is humble. No, he's better than he makes himself out to be, but he's really good with the one-on-ones, and he's just a quick player who's able to easily get around people," Weber said.

Gerbetz's dedication to improving his game extends beyond regular practices. His father, Dale Gerbetz, said Gabe helped start a group with friends called the “Productive Benchwarmers,” giving players who weren't getting as much playing time another opportunity to get on the field.

The group would meet on Sundays for full-sided or smaller soccer games, helping players continue developing their skills.

WATCH: Clarence soccer standout Gabe Gerbetz makes an impact on and off the field

Clarence soccer standout Gabe Gerbetz makes an impact on and off the field

Dale Gerbetz said his son is always looking for ways to improve, whether through training, working out at the gym or practicing with his brother and friends.

Off the field, Gabe has another skill: barbering. He cuts hair for friends and teammates, showing another side of his personality and finding a different way to connect with those around him.

His mother, Danielle Gerbetz, said her son's work ethic and determination extend into the classroom and his relationships with others.

"His work ethic and determination is just unmatched, and is motivating. He motivates everybody around him. He makes me, as his mom, want to be a better person," she said.

As Gerbetz continues his senior season, his family and teammates say his impact goes beyond his performance during games. Through his leadership, dedication and willingness to help others, he has helped build a strong sense of teamwork.

For a player who lets his actions speak louder than his words, that may be one of his greatest strengths.

