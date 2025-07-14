Clarence officials propose updates to local law regulating e-bikes to increase safety

CLARENCE, NY (WKBW) — Clarence officials are proposing updates to local laws regulating e-bikes following an increase in accidents between riders and pedestrians on town trails.

The proposed law would grant New York State troopers and Sheriff's deputies more authority to crack down on minors who aren't following the rules on bike paths.

"Technology is changing, electric bikes didn't exist five years ago," Clarence Town Supervisor Patrick Casilio said.

Casilio explained that the silent nature of e-bikes creates hazards on shared paths.

"Walking on the trail, the e-bikes are silent, so you can't hear them coming," Casilio said. "So if you're going 20-30 miles an hour, you can startle somebody, you could run into someone. So that's the main reason for this law is for the safety of both the e-bike users and our pedestrians walking on the bike trail."

Under New York State law, riders must be at least 16 years old to operate an e-bike. The new Clarence law would give law enforcement additional tools to enforce these regulations.

"The new laws to give a tool for the sheriffs or the state troopers that if they've got somebody doing something wrong in our bike trail, that if the parents don't come to take the person home and take the bike home, they can impound it," Casilio said.

Kevin Heffernan with GoBike Buffalo acknowledges that while e-bikes have improved mobility for many people.

"E-bikes have opened up mobility for so many people, especially older adults who never really thought they'd be able to get out to ride with their standard bikes," Heffernan said. "They get on an e-bike and they can go much further."

However, Heffernan has noticed concerning behavior among some riders.

"We have far too young kids on there, no helmet usage, we see adults going 20-30 mph or faster, and that does need to be curbed," Heffernan said.

GoBike Buffalo continues to focus on ensuring more safety measures for cyclists across Western New York.

Officials in East Aurora have also proposed changing their e-bike laws. It's illegal in NYS to ride an e-bike or an e-scooter if you're under 16. If a parent is present while a child is operating one, they could be cited. East Aurora leaders are proposing citing parents, even if they're not present.

Clarence will host a public hearing on the proposed law on August 13 at Town Hall.

"We felt like we had to try and control this a little better," Casilio said.

