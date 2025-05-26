Clarence commemorates Memorial Day with parade and ceremony

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Memorial Day in Clarence drew thousands of residents to Main Street for the town's annual parade, which acknowledged the sacrifices of veterans and honored those who lost their lives in service to the country.

The event kicked off with a parade that featured veterans, first responders, families, and various community groups.

"It's a beautiful thing, especially for the younger generation to appreciate why we have the freedom that we have today," said Town Supervisor Patrick Casilio.

Following the parade, the American Legion Post 838 held a remembrance ceremony at the Clarence Veterans Memorial, which included a special dedication.

"Our Rotary Club was the builder of this veterans' memorial about three years ago," said Domenic Cortese, a member of the Clarence Rotary Club. "We raised all the money through fundraising, and it really is a landmark representation honoring all branches of service."

The centerpiece of the memorial, a fountain, honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The honor walls surrounding it commemorate the service of local veterans. During Monday's dedication ceremony, 18 new names were added to the memorial.

"We had a very diverse group of veterans for these 18 on the wall," said Chrissy Casilio. "What was interesting with this group is that we had some who served in World War II as well as those who recently served in Afghanistan."

Many honorees were present, including Joseph Morgante, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who enlisted in 1959. While he appreciated the recognition, he emphasized the significance of honoring those who did not return.

"It's about honoring the people who didn't make it back," Morgante said. "It's very important, and I'm here to honor them, not to be honored."

You can find out more about the Clarence Veterans Memorial and those who have been honored here.

The day culminated in a heartfelt tribute to those who have served, reinforcing the community's commitment to remembering their sacrifices.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.