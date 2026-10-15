Clarence calls for action on repeat juvenile offenders

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Clarence is calling on New York State lawmakers to reconsider how the justice system handles juvenile offenders accused of repeatedly committing crimes.

The Clarence Town Board approved a resolution urging the state Legislature to restore greater judicial discretion in cases involving repeat juvenile offenders. Town officials say the goal is to promote accountability while addressing public safety concerns, including vehicle thefts.

Town Supervisor Patrick Casilio says the issue has affected his own family. He said one of his children had a vehicle stolen, and juveniles were caught on video attempting to start vehicles in another child's driveway.

Casilio believes judges should have more flexibility to consider the severity of an alleged crime and a person's history when deciding how to handle a case.

He also raised concerns about organized vehicle thefts involving young suspects and what he views as insufficient consequences for repeat offenses.

The resolution comes amid ongoing concerns about vehicle theft across Erie County. In July, the Erie County Sheriff's Office reported that 734 vehicles had been reported stolen countywide in 2026 at that point. Updated figures, including information about juvenile suspects and repeat offenders, have been requested.

The resolution does not change existing state law. Any changes would require action by state lawmakers.

Clarence officials are encouraging other municipalities to adopt similar resolutions to build support for legislative changes. Casilio also plans to introduce a separate resolution addressing cashless bail in the coming weeks.

