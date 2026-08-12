AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beloved playground at Kingsgate Park in Amherst is gone after town highway crews tore down the equipment without warning late last week, sparking outrage from families in the surrounding neighborhood.

WKBW Former playground was removed.

For more than three decades, the playground provided a gathering place for neighborhood children. Residents say they received no notice before crews arrived and began dismantling the equipment.

Timothy Myc, who lives next to the park, described the moment his family realized what was happening.

"Just started being removed without any notice, you know, bright and early in the morning, as our kids were literally standing here just watching, you know, a thing -- a place they grew up with, being hauled away," said Myc.

15-year-old Cayden Wagner, Myc’s son, said the loss hit hard.

"Devastating to wake up the next morning and to literally see like childhood hauled away in a truck," Wagner said.

WATCH: 'Childhood hauled away in a truck': Community outraged after Amherst playground is torn down

'Childhood hauled away in a truck': Community outraged after Amherst playground is torn down

Wagner said the park had been a constant in his daily life.

"I was there every single day, and honestly, I still am with my brother and sister and the neighborhood kids. I'm always there and always supervising, and just to see it gone is devastating," Wagner said.

Residents admit the playground was in rough shape. Amherst Highway Superintendent Steven Floss tells me his crews acted after receiving safety complaints and chose to err on the side of caution.

“We had several complaints from calls and online about the playground being unsafe," Floss said. "Once they call and say something is unsafe. We had to check into it, by then, they are putting us on notice and then I have to make a determination if it has to come down or not."

Amherst resident Mary McGuire also lives near the park. She tells me residents understand the safety concern but want answers about how things got to this point.

"So, we get that it was unsafe; however, really the big question is why was it unsafe and why did we get to this point," McGuire said.

McGuire also pressed for accountability going forward.

"What is the protocol for to make sure the upkeep is there?" McGuire said.

Amherst Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin addressed the issue at Monday's board meeting, saying the safety of children is a priority, but acknowledged the town fell short on communication.

“I, the town, could have communicated better what our actions were going to be – for that to the neighborhood. To the people who use it, the kids, the parents, I apologize. We need to be better about how we communicate that to you," Lavin said

While I was at the park, highway crews began installing a new swing set. However, the highway supervisor said it will not be ready for about a week or two while the concrete sets.

WKBW Amherst Highway crews putting in new swing set.

"It's ironic that that appears to be what they're doing today because the swings have actually been gone now for over two years, and now that's the first thing that's being put back, but those have been missing well before what happened last week," Myc said.

The town supervisor said the town will work to invest in a new playground in the future.

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