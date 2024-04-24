‘Ceasefire is extremely important’: Pro-Palestine students hold peaceful protest at UB

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — Unlike anti-Jewish protests occurring on other college campuses in the U.S., a peaceful protest was staged at the University at Buffalo’s North campus Wednesday.

Students for Justice in Palestine are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and calling for UB to divest in Israel.

“Not a penny, not a dollar! Not a penny, not a dollar!” students chanted.

Pro-Palestine students marched across UB’s North Campus in Amherst with some waving signs to free Palestine saying they are not only advocates for “human rights”, but also voices for Palestinian people.

“Ceasefire is obviously very important as an immediate step – ceasefire is extremely important. There are tens of thousands of innocent people being killed and slaughtered, millions displaced, and that needs to end. But while that's our immediate goal, the long-term goal, we know we might not achieve for a while, and it might be an uphill battle is that divestment long-term,” explained Salam Lobad, UB student and member of Students for Justice in Palestine.

But at the same time, there were a few Jewish students who joined the Palestine students, even carrying a sign saying, “Jews for Ceasefire”, but a handful of Jewish students stood separately waving an Israeli flag saying they just want “peace” and were not afraid to be at this protest.

“I wouldn't be too scared. I believe in who I am, what I stand for, and what my people stand for. Jews were afraid in Germany and Europe in the 30's and early 40's. It didn't end up well for us. We cannot be afraid again,” replied Elisha Amiri, UB student.

Lobad told me students who gathered at this protest are against violence.

“We condemn all forms of violence. I believe violence is barbaric, and I condemn all forms of violence against any group and across the country. We've seen violence against being thrown against either side and so far, that has not happened at all in Buffalo,” responded Lobad.

The pro-Palestinian students said they considered themselves standing in “solidarity” with the Jewish students.

But another Jewish student told me he was not happy this protest was held during the Jewish Passover.

University at Buffalo Police were standing by to make sure the protest remained peaceful.

I did reach out to Buffalo’s Jewish Federation, but they told me no one was available to comment because so many Jews are observing Passover.

The University at Buffalo issued the following statement prior to Wednesday's rally in response to 7 News request for comment: