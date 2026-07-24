CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time in its 43-year history, Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is happening at Gratwick Riverside Park in North Tonawanda instead of its longtime home along the Erie Canal.

The move came after delays with city operations. While the change has sparked mixed reactions, organizers believe the larger venue has helped improve the overall festival experience.

"We've had our glitches, but all in all, it's a great location," Canal Fest President Peter Chenier said. "We have room. Actually, people walking the fest and not bumping into each other. It's a great location. All the folks that I've talked to love it."

The expanded space has allowed for more rides, additional food vendors and wider walkways.

Some attendees believe the new location has been a positive change.

"I think that's really a good thing," said Peter Wall. "Maybe we can get some more vendors, more people out there, stuff like that. You know, people don't like to see change, but I think that it makes sense."

Debra Larsen agreed, saying the park offers plenty to do.

"Now they have it along Gratwick Park. It's a great time. They have all kinds of events going on. They have live music every night. They have a lot of food stands and concessions," Larsen said. "They have rides and a lot more than last year."

WATCH: Canal Fest's move to Gratwick Park might not be permanent

Canal Fest's move to Gratwick Park might not be permanent

Still, not everyone is convinced. Ellen Johnson said she prefers Gateway Harbor.

"I was kind of upset," Johnson said. "It's pretty sad that we can't both Tonawanda and North Tonawanda can't get together now."

Nanette Derry also misses what made the setting unique.

"I miss the boats and the scenery down by the canal," Johnson said. "There are more places to sit down by the canal, and it seemed more intimate."

Despite the opinions, Chenier said the board will evaluate this year's event before making any decisions.

"Nothing's out of the question," Chenier said. "We're going to do some discussing about what went good, what didn't go good, what fit, what didn't, and then we'll make adjustments."

For now, organizers said they're focused on making this year's festival a success while remaining open to returning to the Erie Canal in the future if the opportunity becomes available.

The 43rd annual Canal Fest of the Tonawandas continues through Sunday at Gratwick Riverside Park with rides, food vendors, live entertainment and other family-friendly activities.