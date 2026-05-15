AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can explore the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village for free throughout the 2026 season thanks to support from an anonymous donor.

The initiative is part of an effort to make local history and educational programming more accessible to the community while celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

"We wanted to be a part of that by helping tell the story of all 250 years of American history," said Executive Director Carrie Stiver. "Because we focus on the history of agriculture, and the Erie Canal is a huge part of that."

WATCH: Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village offering free admission throughout 2026 season

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village offering free admission throughout 2026 season

Formerly known as the Amherst Museum, the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village features 10 buildings, exhibits, gardens and animals that highlight agricultural and cultural history in Western New York.

Stiver says the region played a major role in shaping agriculture in the United States, especially with the development of the Erie Canal.

"New York State is an important agricultural center for the country," Stiver said. "Us being the home of the Erie Canal, that development changed agriculture and our food systems forever."

One of the museum's featured attractions is the Hoover House, the largest historic home on the property. The house belonged to George Hoover, a farmer, businessman and one of the founders of what is now the Erie Niagara Insurance Association.

Hoover was one of the first in the area to operate a modern commercial farm, hiring workers to manage land while overseeing the business side of the operation.

Museum leaders say they hope free admission encourages more families and first-time visitors to stop by this season.

"We have farm animals that you can come and say hello to. We have architectural history," Stiver said. "We have beautiful grounds that you can come and enjoy as sort of a walk in the park kind of outing, and you might accidentally learn a little history along the way."

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 26.