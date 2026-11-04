WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York animal rescue is asking for the community's help after taking in more than 20 guinea pigs in just three weeks, leaving the organization over capacity.

The Buffalo Guinea Pig Mafia Rescue, based in Williamsville, currently cares for approximately 112 guinea pigs, according to Executive Director Jessica Meacham.

Among the recent arrivals are 13 guinea pigs from Syracuse that came to the rescue severely malnourished and with fight wounds. Several required shaving and antiseptic medication, and all have needed additional medical care.

Meacham said three of the females may also be pregnant.

The influx has created additional challenges for the small organization, which typically houses 15 to 20 guinea pigs at its rescue center. Cages are now being placed on floors and tables, with some double-stacked to accommodate the growing population.

"It's been really tough for us because we're a small organization," Meacham said. "Taking in 20 at any one given time, especially 20 that have severe medical needs, is really hard."

WATCH: Buffalo Guinea Pig Mafia Rescue over capacity after taking in more than 20 guinea pigs in three weeks

Buffalo Guinea Pig Mafia Rescue over capacity after taking in more guinea pigs

How the community can help

The rescue's biggest immediate need is medical foster homes. Meacham said finding temporary homes for five or six guinea pigs would help ease overcrowding and allow the organization to return to its typical setup.

The rescue provides foster families with cages, hay, pellets and vitamin C. Foster families are responsible for providing fresh vegetables and helping with the animals' daily care.

The organization is also accepting donations of:



Hay

Unscented paper bedding

Unscented laundry detergent

All donated supplies must be new and unopened.

The rescue typically goes through two to three bags of hay each day, making supply donations especially important.

Those interested in fostering, donating or learning more can contact the Buffalo Guinea Pig Mafia Rescue through its Facebook page. The organization's Amazon wish list is can be found here.

Meacham said the need for help continues to grow, but community support can make a difference in giving these guinea pigs the care and attention they need.

