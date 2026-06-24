TOWNOF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — While the Kenilworth Branch Library is temporarily closed for renovations, readers in the Town of Tonawanda still have a place to check out books, sign up for library cards and participate in summer reading programs.

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library's Bookmobile recently stopped outside the Kenilworth Branch, bringing thousands of books and library services directly to residents while the branch undergoes renovations.

Among those taking advantage of the service was Molly Patt, who is participating in the library system's Passport to Reading program. Patt and her father have been visiting library locations across Erie County, collecting stamps and exploring new branches along the way.

"I loved reading when I was a kid, but haven't read in a while," Patt said. "So the past couple years, I've been trying to catch up on things that I didn't read as a kid, and I wanted to collect a whole bookshelf of books."

The 30-foot Bookmobile carries approximately 3,000 books and regularly travels throughout Western New York, making stops at schools, community events, farmers markets, senior residences and summer camps.

"We get to bring books to the community," said Olivia Adams, a librarian trainee with the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. "So, if you want to sign up for a library card and don't have time to get to the library."

WATCH: Bookmobile keeps readers connected while Kenilworth Library undergoes renovations

Bookmobile keeps readers connected while Kenilworth Library undergoes renovations

Library officials say the mobile service is especially important during the summer months when educators often warn about the "summer slide," the learning loss that can occur when children are out of school.

"Summer slide is a real thing," Mobile Services Director Andrew Maines said. "Literacy rates nationwide are falling, and it's important for kids to not only be exposed to books, but have the opportunity to develop their own love of reading."

Mary Muscarella, library director for the Town of Tonawanda Libraries, said the Kenilworth Branch has been closed since late April while crews complete renovations, including new ADA-accessible restrooms and other facility improvements. The branch is expected to reopen in early August.

In the meantime, summer programming continues at the Kenmore Branch Library, with story times, reading challenges and special events designed to keep children engaged.

"We try to get them excited about reading incentives and things like that," Muscarella said. "Just try to keep them on track so that they don't have any kind of regression or slide."

Until the Kenilworth Branch reopens, library leaders hope residents continue taking advantage of the Bookmobile and other library resources to keep reading all summer long.

You can fund all upcoming Buffalo and Erie County Library programs and events here.

