WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new housing development is now open in Williamsville, aiming to meet a growing need in a community not often associated with housing challenges. Blocher Apartments, a $42.6 million project developed by People Inc., includes 93 units for income-eligible residents.

The development combines the renovation of the former Blocher Homes senior residence with the construction of three new buildings.

Despite its suburban setting, demand for affordable housing in the area is high. More than 400 people applied for just 93 available units — a clear indication, leaders say, that the need extends beyond urban centers.

"People want to live in a variety of communities, communities that they grew up in, communities that they're familiar with," said Anne McCaffrey, President and CEO of People Inc. "And there are 93 people that are looking forward to this housing here in Williamsville — we actually had over 400 people apply."

WATCH: Blocher Apartments in Williamsville open to meet affordable‑housing demand

Blocher Apartments in Williamsville open to meet affordable‑housing demand

Of the 93 units, 23 are reserved for individuals with developmental disabilities who must meet specific state eligibility criteria. The remaining 70 units are income-based, designed to support seniors, individuals and families in need of more affordable options.

Rent for one-bedroom apartments ranges from $785 to $1,125 and two-bedrooms from $1,141 to $1,289, making it a more accessible option in a higher-cost area. State leaders say the demand for affordable housing is being felt across all types of communities.

"People are asking us for more options for affordable housing, whether that's for seniors or for families or for individuals who have developmental disabilities," said Ruthanne Visnauskas, Commissioner of New York State Homes and Community Renewal. "Really, across the spectrum of New York, that need for affordable housing in every community exists."

For residents like 75-year-old Gay Myers, the new apartment complex offers more than just affordability; it provides a sense of home in a community she already loves.

"I love living in this area. This is a good area," Myers said. "And I love that there are a lot of places I can go to."

Leaders say projects like Blocher Apartments are key to ensuring people can stay in the communities they know, while also addressing a growing housing shortage. Full occupancy is expected by this spring.