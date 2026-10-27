KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford joined Kids Escaping Drugs at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School Tuesday for a special Red Ribbon Week assembly focused on encouraging students to make healthy choices and stay drug free.

The event recognized Kenmore-Tonawanda elementary students who participated in Kids Escaping Drugs’ "Be a Hero. Stay Drug Free" Healthy Choices Challenge.

Benford also read from his children’s book, Stylish Safari: The Adventures of Being You, sharing a message about self-confidence, embracing individuality and handling negativity.

"My book has a little message to it, just about being yourself and being comfortable within yourself, and how to deal with negativity when it comes upon you," Benford said. "I feel like this is a good message to teach kids, especially in elementary school."

Benjamin Franklin Elementary School Principal Kia Evans expressed gratitude to Benford and Kids Escaping Drugs for taking the time to connect with students and reinforce the importance of making positive decisions.

Evans said the assembly helped students better understand why they should make healthy choices and remain drug free.

Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign dedicated to raising awareness about drug prevention and encouraging healthy, drug-free lifestyles, particularly among young people.

WATCH: Bills’ Christian Benford Encourages Healthy Choices at Ken-Ton Red Ribbon Week Assembly