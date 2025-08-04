Bike lanes on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda causing controversy

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — An effort is underway to make it safer for Bicyclists. New bike lanes have been installed along a section of Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda. But not everyone agrees about how it was done.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley covers the voices of Northtown’s and found out what some are saying.

WKBW New bike lanes added to Sheridan Drive.

If you drive the stretch of Sheridan Drive between Belmont and East Park, you will notice new bike lanes in both directions.

Town of Tonawanda Police Captain Joseph Milosich took to Facebook, warning there will be some “growing pains” to “keep everyone safe”.

WKBW Town of Tonawanda Police Captain Joseph Milosich from his Facebook video.

“Cyclists out there – please – please – please be visible. Be predictable — know your routes, be extra cautious at the intersections. Motorists monitor your speed. Avoid distractions – please – please – please,” pleaded Captain Milosich.

It is a New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) project to improve road safety, but not everyone is happy about it.

WKBW Town of Tonawanda Police Captain Joseph Milosich.

"We're not in favor of this, and the town board was unanimous about that. There wasn't anybody on the town board who thought it was a proper thing to do,” responded

Town of Tonawanda Police Captain Joseph Milosich

Supervisor Emminger is telling me this is part of a “road diet” the town agreed to for Sheridan Drive, but he says when the state DOT came to their board meeting last year, the board never agreed to the way it was done. He says they don't feel it is safe enough for cyclists.

WKBW Bike lane markings on Sheridan Drive.

"We believe there should be some barriers between the pedestrians and bicyclists and the vehicles that are going to be going 40-45, miles an hour,” Emminger remarked.

The DOT sent me a statement explaining this project is to connect the Empire State Trail between Sheridan Park and the Tonawanda Rails to Trails, and it was requested by the town. The DOT says these new bike lanes do meet all state and federal safety standards, but it will continue to monitor for safety purposes.

WKBW Town of Tonawanda Rails to Trails.

“The State Department of Transportation is committed to enhancing safety and expanding opportunities for all modes of transportation, including walking and biking, in the Town of Tonawanda. The department is currently putting the finishing touches on a project on Sheridan Drive to connect the Empire State Trail between Sheridan Park and Tonawanda Rails to Trails, and the new project includes designated bike lanes and a multi-use path along a segment of the road, along with traffic calming measures. We look forward to officially completing the project in the very near future.”





NYSDOT

Emminger also responded to those who are critical of the town, placing blame on them for the way the project was conducted.

“We made public last year…at a town board meeting. It was very transparent. We were very vocal about it. People don't pay attention to the town board meetings,” Emminger commented.

WKBW Sheridan Drive bike lane.

“We've got a bit more conflict here between the cyclists and the drivers who want to make a right turn,” commented Kevin Heffernan, deputy, GObike. “But as you can see here on this corner, multiple corners here, the bike lane disappears in order to create a right turn lane.”

Heffernan explained that bike lanes were in the Town of Tonawanda's 2014 Comprehensive Plan.

WKBW Kevin Heffernan, deputy, GObike.

Kevin Heffernan, with GObike, tells me he's thrilled to see the bike lanes, but it doesn't go far enough to protect bike riders.

“It’s the bare minimum. It could be a bit better. Cyclists everywhere know that protection with some concrete would be ideal. It is expensive, so what was built here is really infrastructure for the most experienced and most confident cyclists,” replied Heffernan.

WKBW Sheridan Drive bike lane.

“Time will tell about the safety. That's all I can tell you,” stated Mike Saccomanno, cyclist and Tonawanda resident.

I talked to a couple of cyclists along the Tonawanda bike path who say they don't plan to use the new bike lanes on Sheridan Drive.

WKBW Mike Saccomanno, cyclist and Tonawanda resident.

"Were you surprised that they put it up?” Buckley asked. “I wasn't expecting it,” answered Saccomanno.

“I’m not a big fan of riding my bike on busy roads, and a bike lane obviously makes it way safer, but it still just doesn't call to me,” noted Margaret Root, cyclist and Buffalo resident.

WKBW Margaret Root, cyclist and Buffalo resident.

“Would you use it?” Buckley questioned. “Probably not, just because this is so much better,” Root replied as she pointed to the bike path.