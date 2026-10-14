EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — From colorful mums and pumpkins to scarecrows and an indoor straw maze, Badding Farm Market and Garden Center is welcoming families for another season of fall traditions.

For Michael Badding, the third-generation owner of the family business, autumn is about more than seasonal decorations. It's an opportunity to bring the community together and continue a legacy that began decades ago.

The business traces its roots to Badding's grandmother, Arlene, who started selling extra vegetables from her garden in the 1970s to help support her eight children. What began as a small roadside stand has grown into a full-scale farm market and garden center offering plants, produce, seasonal decorations and family activities.

Today, Badding says the business continues to evolve while holding on to the traditions that have kept customers coming back.

Fall visitors can explore Scarecrow Village, navigate an indoor straw maze and shop for pumpkins, mums and other seasonal favorites. The market also offers free, family-friendly activities that give children a chance to play while families enjoy the fall atmosphere.

WATCH: Badding Farm Market carries on family tradition with fall fun in East Amherst

Badding Farm Market carries on family tradition with fall fun in East Amherst

For longtime customers like Kathleen Curran, visiting local markets is about more than shopping.

Curran said she purchased small, painted pumpkins to give to people she appreciates. She also values the personal connections and customer service that make local businesses stand out.

Badding said seeing generations of customers return throughout the seasons is one of the most rewarding parts of running the family business.

The farm market is already looking ahead to the holiday season, when the greenhouse will transition to Christmas trees, wreaths, poinsettias and other seasonal decorations.

With more fall activities still ahead, the Badding family hopes to continue creating memories for returning visitors and new customers alike.

