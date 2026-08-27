Back to school for Charter School for Applied Technologies students

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 2,000 students in Kindergarten through 12th grade kicked off a brand new school year Thursday at Charter School for Applied Technologies (CSAT).

As the school marks its 25th year, a new superintendent, Eon Verrall, is now ready to lead and carry on its success.

WKBW CSAT students return for a new school.

"Seeing these kids file in today was super exciting," Verrall said.

Verrall pointed to the school's strong academic track record.

WKBW Eon Verrall, CSAT Superintendent.

"Graduation rates – some of the highest in the state," Verrall said.

Students shared their excitement about the first day.

WKBW Mariangelique Birhaya, 4th grader.

"It feels great, and I'm excited to have this new teacher," 4th grader Airess Carter said.

"I was nervous at first, but now I'm happy," 4th grader Mariangelique Birhaya added.

WKBW Adonis Jones is starting 1st grade.

Teacher Sandy Bogis said she loves being back and watching the students arrive on the first day of class.

"I had one little guy literally running down the hallway to class and saying, 'it's the first day of school,' that made my day," Bogis said. "Just that excitement — seeing the joy in their eyes."

WKBW CSAT Teacher Sandy Bogis.

School leaders said that as part of the curriculum, children will learn early about potential careers. Carter already has her sights set on one.

"I really want to be an orthodontist when I grow up, so this is like really good education," Carter said.

WKBW 4th grader Airess Carter.

CSAT Principal Sue Jurewicz said the first day is always a highlight.

"The first day is always my favorite day of the whole year. Just seeing the smiles, the excitement. Everybody comes ready to go and learn," Principal Jurewicz said.

WKBW CSAT Principal Sue Jurewicz.

I also met, Tessa, a student who wants to be a TV journalist, so I let her ask me the questions.

"What do you like about CSAT?" Tessa asked.

"I love coming here because every time I walk in the door, I feel welcomed," I replied.

WKBW CSAT student Tessa.

Tessa nailed it!

WATCH: Back to school for Charter School for Applied Technology students

Back to school for Charter School for Applied Technology students

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