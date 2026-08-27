Back to school for Charter School for Applied Technologies students

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 2,000 students in Kindergarten through 12th grade kicked off a brand new school year Thursday at Charter School for Applied Technologies (CSAT).
As the school marks its 25th year, a new superintendent, Eon Verrall, is now ready to lead and carry on its success.
"Seeing these kids file in today was super exciting," Verrall said.
Verrall pointed to the school's strong academic track record.
"Graduation rates – some of the highest in the state," Verrall said.
Students shared their excitement about the first day.
"It feels great, and I'm excited to have this new teacher," 4th grader Airess Carter said.
"I was nervous at first, but now I'm happy," 4th grader Mariangelique Birhaya added.
Teacher Sandy Bogis said she loves being back and watching the students arrive on the first day of class.
"I had one little guy literally running down the hallway to class and saying, 'it's the first day of school,' that made my day," Bogis said. "Just that excitement — seeing the joy in their eyes."
School leaders said that as part of the curriculum, children will learn early about potential careers. Carter already has her sights set on one.
"I really want to be an orthodontist when I grow up, so this is like really good education," Carter said.
CSAT Principal Sue Jurewicz said the first day is always a highlight.
"The first day is always my favorite day of the whole year. Just seeing the smiles, the excitement. Everybody comes ready to go and learn," Principal Jurewicz said.
I also met, Tessa, a student who wants to be a TV journalist, so I let her ask me the questions.
"What do you like about CSAT?" Tessa asked.
"I love coming here because every time I walk in the door, I feel welcomed," I replied.
Tessa nailed it!
WATCH: Back to school for Charter School for Applied Technology students
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