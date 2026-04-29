CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A newly approved plan to bring a Papi Grande’s food truck to Niawanda Park is drawing mixed reactions from residents in the City of Tonawanda.

City officials say the initiative is designed to attract more people to the waterfront and support nearby businesses—not to serve as a major revenue generator—even as the city faces a roughly $2 million budget deficit.

"This would be a great complement to the river and to the local businesses here…bringing more attention and more people down to the river," said Christopher Fisher, 2nd Ward common council member.

Under the agreement, the city will enter into a three-year, non-bidding lease with Spano Enterprises to operate Papi Grande’s food truck at the park.

The lease begins at $11,000 in the first year, increasing to $11,500 and $12,000 in years two and three. Either party can terminate the agreement. Officials say the goal is to create a family-friendly environment that encourages visitors to stay longer and explore other businesses in the area.

WATCH: Approved plan to bring Papi Grande’s to Niawanda Park sparks debate in Tonawanda

Approved plan to bring Papi Grande’s to Niawanda Park sparks debate in Tonawanda

"We have this beautiful waterfront…and it'd be a great time for people to come down in the summer and complement our other restaurants," Fisher said.

The food truck could open as soon as Cinco de Mayo. But not all residents are on board. Some community members say they are particularly concerned about the potential for alcohol to be served in or near the park, citing safety risks and the park’s proximity to walking paths and families, which is why some residents are forming a citizens group against alcohol in the park.

"There’s no reason to sell alcohol…with the proximity to the bike path where people are walking by," said Brother James Andrews.

Others say the plan could bring new energy to the waterfront and make better use of the space during Western New York’s short summer months.

"I love Papi Grande’s…and I’m so excited it’s going to be right here," said April Andzel, who says she frequently visits the restaurant’s Amherst location.

Supporters also point to the park’s location as a potential draw for visitors across the region.

"It’s a great area to bring people in," said Joshua Bluman. "Everything is right around…this is kind of a centralized location."

Still, concerns about safety, noise, and maintaining the park’s current character remain top of mind for some residents.

City leaders say any alcohol sales would have to comply with State Liquor Authority regulations and note that nearby establishments already serve alcohol.

I have reached out to Papi Grande’s for more information on the opening, but I am still waiting to hear back. However, as of now, they are set to open on May 5 in Niawanda Park.