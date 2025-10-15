Amherst voters weigh in on supervisor race as election approaches

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — With less than three weeks until Election Day, Amherst residents are preparing to choose a new town supervisor for the first time in eight years.

The largest suburb in Western New York, home to 130,000, will decide between Democrat Shawn Lavin and Republican Dan Gagliardo to lead the town.

Voters across Amherst are sharing their concerns about property taxes, transparency and the need for change.

"I'm feeling excited for the future and for the opportunities that we're going to have," Joshua Kellick said. "There are a lot of changes that I feel like Eggertsville and Amherst are really due for."

Kellick emphasized the importance of transparency in local government.

"We need somebody that's going to be transparent with us as town members," Kellick said.

Some residents expressed frustration with communication about major projects, including the Boulevard Mall, Station 12 and the Westwood property.

"I'm not sure, but I don't like a lot of the things that have been done," Fran Gloekler said. "To be honest with you. I think we've got a lot more government than we need."

Property taxes remain a top concern for many voters, particularly after last year's increase of more than 11%.

"Always the high property taxes," Scott Mosteller said.

Despite concerns about taxes and transparency, Mosteller believes residents have representation in local government.

"Yes is the short answer. We can always do more. My basic premise is kindness," Mosteller said.

Pam Adams emphasized the importance of responsive leadership.

"Just listen to the people, so that if people need help, they can have it," Adams said.

Many residents appreciate the atmosphere in the community that draws people to Amherst, spanning from Eggertsville to Williamsville and from Getzville to East Amherst.

"It's a friendly neighborhood. I know my neighbors. I feel comfortable. I feel safe," Kellick said.

