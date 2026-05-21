AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the seventh year, Small Drive Elementary School in Amherst is celebrating national recognition, earning a 2026 Promising Practice Award from Character.org for its initiative, 'See the Good, Be the Good, Spread the Good.'

School leaders announced the recognition during an assembly on Wednesday, where students celebrated alongside staff and a surprise visit from Sabretooth.

Principal J. Richard Crozier said the initiative encourages students to practice kindness, empathy and teamwork throughout the school year.

"Here at Smallwood, our most important job is to develop great humans," he said.

WATCH: Amherst school wins Promising Practice Award for seventh straight year

Amherst school wins Promising Practice Award for seventh straight year

The school's character education efforts are woven into daily activities and classroom lessons. Students participated in service-learning projects supporting veterans, nurses and animal shelters while also taking part in kindness-focused activities across the building.

Fifth grader Jack Krukg said students embraced the school's message in simple but meaningful ways.

"How I've done 'See the Good, Be the Good, Spread the Good' is doing teamwork in gym," Krukg said. "For example, passing the ball in basketball, and being a good teammate."

Crozier credited the school community for bringing this to life.

"There are 825 humans that walk through the door every day, and they're wonderful,” Crozier said. "You have a vision as a leader, but you definitely need those that are part of the community to put it into action."

According to the school, Smallwood Drive Elementary was one of four elementary schools in New York State and 290 schools nationally and internationally recognized this year by Character.org.