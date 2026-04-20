AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two major redevelopment projects in Amherst, the former Boulevard Mall and the Westwood Country Club property, are continuing to move forward, but both remain years-long transformations still in early stages, according to local and county officials.

The updates come after residents raised concerns during a recent "Our 716" listening session, where community members said they want to see more visible progress on long-anticipated development plans.

"I just want to see places like the Boulevard Mall and Eastern Hills get that facelift sooner rather than later," said resident Peter Krahn. "We just want to have the progress being done."

WATCH: Amherst residents seek progress updates on Boulevard Mall and Westwood Country Club redevelopment projects

Amherst residents seek updates on Boulevard Mall and Westwood Country Club projects

The Boulevard Mall officially closed its interior earlier this year after more than 60 years in operation, clearing the way for a redevelopment project known as "Boulevard Place." The plan calls for a mixed-use development featuring housing, retail and community spaces.

But town officials say demolition cannot begin until the eminent domain process is fully completed.

"So Boulevard Mall, we are still working through the eminent domain process," said Amherst Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin. "Once that's completed, demolition is going to start promptly after that."

Lavin said the project remains a priority for the town, alongside other major developments expected to reshape the area.

'We have so many exciting things… Costco coming in the near future, the Boulevard Mall being demolished in the near future," Lavin said. "We put a lot of time and effort into getting the town into this position, and it's nice to see things finally moving along."

Meanwhile, the former Westwood Country Club property is being redeveloped into Willowdale Park, a 171-acre public space that will eventually include a golf course and community park.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that while work is underway, the project is not progressing as quickly as originally hoped.

"We were hoping we'd be able to get the golf course open this year," Poloncarz said. "Probably not going to get open this year, because some of the work didn't start yet that I need to grow."

Despite delays, officials say both projects have cleared key regulatory and planning milestones and are now moving into more visible phases of development.

