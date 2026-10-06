AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Amherst residents are raising questions about transparency and environmental work as the town moves forward with plans for improvements at the former Westwood Country Club, now Willowdale Park.

The Town of Amherst advertised a bid for “Willowdale Park Improvements”.

Andrea Morgante, an Amherst resident, questions about how the project is moving forward.

"We just happened to come across it because it's never been mentioned at any of the board meetings, and that's where our concern is. The transparency. Why didn't they mention this that they were going out for bid for the playground," Morgante said.

I asked the Town of Amherst about the concerns.

The town says it is working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and is awaiting approval of a soil management plan.

The town also says the bid package was structured with alternate options, allowing the scope of work to change while keeping the project within the existing budget.

Morgante also questioned why remediation is now part of the conversation.

"The thing of it that's upsetting is the fact that now they're talking about remediation for the playground. Brian Culper told us there was no remediation needed when he was in office because we asked about that," Morgante said.

I asked the Town of Amherst whether changes to the environmental scope could lead to additional costs.

The town says there are no additional costs at this time and says it would be premature to assume there will be. Officials say the project’s bid package includes alternates that would allow changes in scope to be incorporated into the existing budget.

WATCH: Amherst residents raise questions about Willowdale Park plans

Amherst residents raise questions about Willowdale Park plans

Erie County, which owns the property, also provided an update on remediation work.

The county says about 95% of remediation on the nine-hole golf course is complete. The county says its Highway Department also completed remediation on the areas on the park side of the Willowdale property.

The Town of Amherst is responsible for the playground portion of the project during construction. Erie County says that once the additional eight-plus acres are complete, the property will be turned over to the county and added to the rest of Willowdale Park.

I also reached out to the DEC for clarification about the soil management plan and what environmental work, if any, remains. The agency has not yet provided a response.

The Willowdale Park project has been the subject of community debate for several years, with residents continuing to raise questions about the property's future, environmental work and project planning.

7 News will continue to follow the project as the bid process moves forward and the town awaits DEC approval.

