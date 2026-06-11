AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents in Amherst say recent vehicle thefts and robberies have caught their attention, even as many still describe the town as one of the safest communities in Western New York.

The concern follows several recent incidents, including armed robberies and carjackings in commercial parking lots, as well as an increase in vehicle thefts.

According to Amherst Police Captain Gregg Huller, the town recorded 95 vehicle thefts through the end of May 2026, compared to 60 thefts during the same period in 2025.

However, police say the current numbers remain significantly lower than 2024, when Amherst recorded 170 vehicle thefts between January and May.

“The overwhelming majority of these are crimes of opportunity,” Huller said in a statement to 7 News, noting many incidents involve vehicle owners leaving doors unlocked or keys inside.

Police say they continue to address the trend through community policing events and social media reminders, urging residents to lock their vehicles, avoid leaving valuables in plain view, keep spare keys out of cars and report suspicious activity immediately.

WATCH: Amherst residents raise concerns following recent vehicle thefts and robberies

Amherst residents raise concerns following recent vehicle thefts and robberies

For longtime Amherst resident Valerie Staats, the recent incidents are concerning — but not enough to make her feel unsafe in the community she has called home for 36 years.

“I come home and I haven't yet felt unsafe,” Staats said. “I think I know my neighborhood enough that if I yelled, folks would come.”

Staats said she regularly monitors a community safety app that alerts her to emergency calls and has noticed what feels like an increase in police activity.

Still, she says Amherst remains a place she deeply cares about.

“I want to be a part of the process of growth and stability and safety and good neighborliness in Amherst,” Staats said, “because that's the town that my wife loved, that's the town I love, and I want to see it continue in that way.”

Several residents who spoke with 7 News off camera said they generally still feel safe in Amherst but were surprised by recent reports of carjackings and robberies.

Resident Richard Schamber said awareness remains important.

“That's the biggest thing, being aware, especially if you're walking in a dark parking lot or something, coming out the mall,” Schamber said.

Amherst Police are reminding residents to lock vehicle doors, remove valuables from sight and never leave keys inside unattended vehicles.