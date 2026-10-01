Amherst proposed 2027 budget calls for tax hike

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin has released a proposed $188-million municipal budget. This plan carries a tax levy increase of 6-point-9 percent.

For a median-priced home valued at $341,000, that would mean about $11.91 cents more per month.

Lavin says the town is dealing with higher costs across daily operations. Those costs include fuel, utilities, road salt, water treatment chemicals, and other expenses needed to run town services.

WKBW Shawn Lavin, deputy supervisor, Town of Amherst.

“The Town of Amherst is facing the same financial challenges that every household across the country is dealing with. The sustained higher rate of inflation of 4 percent has a direct impact on our daily operations, and everything costs significantly more than it did last year,” said Supervisor Shawn Lavin. “That said, my office in coordination with the Town Comptroller analyzed the budget line by line to identify savings and necessary cuts to keep taxes as low as possible. However, at the end of the day, a significant portion of our budget is mandated costs, leaving very little discretionary funding in next year’s budget.”

The proposed budget maintains funding for services and programs for seniors, youth, and families. It also continues funding for public safety and infrastructure projects.

The town says the cost of replacing water lines has risen sharply. The town also faces higher costs for trash collection.

WKBW Town of Amherst.

Officials say a new refuse contract will increase costs by 18 percent next year.

Residents would continue to receive weekly trash and recycling collection, yard waste pickup, leaf pickup, and bulk collection services.

But Lavin also sites high personnel expenses account for 36 percent of the proposed budget. These costs are concentrated in police and highway operations.

The town board will review the proposal during a special work session on Thursday at noon at town hall.

Residents can also comment at three public hearings later this month:



October 13, 7 p.m. at Amherst Town Hall

October 16, 10 a.m. at Amherst Senior Center

October 26, 7 p.m. at Amherst Town Hall

Full budget information is available on the town of Amherst website.

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