AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police officers and local firefighters will take the ice this weekend for a charity hockey game honoring the life and legacy of 16-year-old Danny Bechtel.

The Police vs. Fire game starts Sunday, August 9, at 2 p.m. at the Northtown Center in Amherst. All proceeds support the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Golisano Children's Hospital.

Danny, the son of Amherst Police Officer Mark Bechtel, died in August 2025 after an e-dirt bike crash in Clarence. He played hockey for his high school team and several travel organizations throughout Western New York.

Amherst Police Safety Education Officer Trey Johnson said the event is a way to honor Danny’s memory while bringing the community together.

"Danny was huge into hockey; his father is too," Johnson said. "We thought this would be a really nice way to keep his memory alive, and do a little community outreach, a little community policing and raise some money for a good cause."

WATCH: Amherst police officers, firefighters face off in charity hockey game

Amherst police officers, firefighters face off in charity hockey game

The event features more than the game. Attendees can participate in basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. A $5 donation enters attendees in for a chance to win door prizes.

Johnson said the game is also an opportunity for first responders to connect with the community outside of their normal roles.

Members of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit team who cared for Danny will be at the event, along with ConnectLife, the organization that coordinated his organ donation.

A free open skate will follow the game.