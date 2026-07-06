AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The sudden closure of two Amherst child care centers is leaving families racing to find new care while shining a spotlight on Erie County's growing child care crisis.

Little People's Park on Niagara Falls Boulevard and Early Childhood Kindness Center on Millersport Highway are closing, giving many families just one week's notice to make other arrangements.

For Megan McGee, the announcement meant spending breaks from her retail job calling daycares in hopes of finding an opening for her 3-year-old son, EJ.

"I'm like scrambling, calling all these different daycares to see if they have openings," McGee said. "A lot of places don't."

McGee was eventually able to find another daycare, but until her child care assistance is restored, she'll have to pay out of pocket.

Emily Usselman and her wife are facing similar challenges after their two-and-a-half-year-old twin daughters lost the daycare they had attended since they were six months old.

"Finding two spots that are available for full time for kids in the same age group is already difficult," Usselman said. "Now that they're closed, we kind of have to start from square one."

The owner of both child care centers, Brian Yocum, said closing the facilities was one of the most difficult decisions they have ever had to make.

WATCH: Amherst daycare closures leave families scrambling as Erie County child care assistance waitlist grows

Daycare closures leave families scrambling, child care assistance waitlist grows

Yocum sent the following statement to 7 News.

"During the last several weeks, many of our families unexpectedly lost childcare assistance or were placed on the waitlist when their benefits came up for renewal. The sudden and unexpected loss of enrollment occurred in conjunction with the summer downturn (traditionally the lowest enrollment period for childcare providers). At the same time, our leases were up for renewal, requiring us to personally guarantee new long-term financial obligations."

"Our hearts are with the families who now need to find alternative childcare and with the dedicated employees who have cared for the children of our community," Yocum said.

The closures come as Erie County continues to limit new enrollments in its Child Care Assistance Program because of funding constraints. Families who qualify but cannot immediately receive benefits are being placed on a waiting list until additional funding becomes available.

Sheri Scavone, CEO of the Western New York Women's Foundation, said the issue extends well beyond the two Amherst centers.

"In New York State, 66% of children five and under have both working parents or all available working parents in the workforce," Scavone said. "We're talking about the majority of families needing a safe, affordable, accessible place for their child to be during the day."

She said the child care shortage has significant economic consequences, forcing many parents to reduce work hours or leave the workforce altogether when reliable care is unavailable.

The Childcare Resource Network says Erie County is considered a child care desert, meaning there are not enough licensed child care openings to meet demand. The organization encourages families to continue applying for the Child Care Assistance Program, even if they are placed on the waitlist, and says it can help connect parents with licensed providers while they wait.

Parents looking for child care resources or referrals can contact the Childcare Resource Network's referral line at 716-306-4004 or visit WNYChildren.org for assistance.

