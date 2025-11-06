'A wing and a prayer that I'm going to make it’: Grand Island residents want changes at dangerous intersection

GRAND ISLAND, NY (WKBW) — Grand Island residents are calling for safety improvements at a busy intersection, which they say creates a dangerous blind spot for drivers making left turns.

The intersection of Grand Island Boulevard and Baseline Road has become a source of concern for neighbors who say the area's design makes it nearly impossible to see oncoming traffic when turning left from Baseline onto the Boulevard.

"It's almost sort of like that moment of like, oh, god, I gotta make a left-hand turn here," Jim Strzalkowski declared.

Michelle Cioppa knows the danger firsthand. Seven years ago, she was driving through a green light when another driver making a left turn crashed into her, totaling her vehicle.

"There was no avoiding anything. He went. So, I can only assume that he couldn't see me because the cars that were trying to make a left-hand turn camouflaged that I was coming," Cioppa recalled.

The intersection's design includes a hill that makes it difficult to see oncoming traffic, creating what residents describe as a severe blind spot.

"The oncoming traffic, you can't see it. You're totally in a blind spot," described Strzalkowski.

Strzalkowski brought the issue to public attention after posting about it on Facebook, where the post generated a significant community response.

"Tons of comments. Everybody's sharing their stories, people sharing about accidents that have happened," Strzalkowski noted. "Everyone was saying, why hasn't something been done about this? Why haven't we had a left-hand turn signal? Why haven't we had a roundabout put in here?”

Despite community concerns, residents say they've been told there haven't been enough accidents to warrant changes.

"When I have to make that turn, if I have to do what everyone else does, which is hope on a wing and a prayer that I'm going to make it," Cioppa remarked. "I was told there haven't been enough accidents here.”

Grand Island Boulevard is a state highway under the jurisdiction of the New York State Department of Transportation.

A State DOT spokesman said the intersection "meets state and federal standards for safety," and the department "is always willing to engage with our local partners about potential enhancements and looks forward to having these discussions in the near future."

"The safety of the traveling public is always the top priority of the New York State Department of Transportation. While the intersection of Grand Island Boulevard and Baseline Road in Grand Island meets state and federal standards for safety, NYSDOT is always willing to engage with our local partners about potential enhancements and looks forward to having these discussions in the near future."



Ryan Whalen

Public Information Officer, Region 5

NYS Department of Transportation



"It is a dangerous spot," Strzalkowski said. "I'm just grateful for Channel 7 coming out. I think this is an important issue for our community here.”

Cioppa says she tries to avoid it, but it’s difficult when you live on Grand Island.

“Every day there's near misses, near accidents. It’s unfortunate that it's right here in the middle of the island, and we all use it, and we all know about the difficulties of it,” responded Cioppa.

