'A place to be more healthy': $50M sports complex coming to Amherst with completion targeted for 2027

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A massive new sports facility is coming to the Northtowns that developers said will serve as an economic driver while providing year-round athletic opportunities for local families.

The 716 Sports Complex will be built on a 21.3-acre site at 330 Maple Road in Amherst, transforming what is currently an empty, snow-covered field into a state-of-the-art indoor sports facility.

Dr. Brian McGrath, an orthopedic surgeon and managing partner of 716 Sports Complex LLC, has been working on the $50 million project for nearly five years. The development team recently purchased all the necessary land to move forward with construction.

"Mark and I have been working on this for almost five years, finally as of this past Friday we purchased all the land that you see behind here to build the sports complex," McGrath said.

The complex will feature two indoor domes and a central commercial building with a nationally competitive indoor track, turf and court sports and family entertainment options.

"This is going to be for people that want to play football, lacrosse, softball, baseball, basketball, pickleball, and have a full indoor 200-meter banked track," McGrath said.

The facility is designed to attract regional and national sporting events while serving local athletes, families and organizations throughout the year. McGrath emphasized the need for indoor recreational options, especially during Western New York's harsh winter months.

"A place to be more healthy, to be able to play sports, to be able to exercise in weather like this which is freezing cold and no place for anybody to do anything that is fun and healthy," McGrath said.

The project is being funded entirely through private financing with debt service through banking institutions.

"This is all private-based financing and there will be debt service through the bank," McGrath said.

Construction is expected to begin this spring, with completion targeted for 2027.